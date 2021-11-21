Late night showers before sunshine returns Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

A digging trough of low pressure will bring the potential for some rain and snow showers this evening generally along and north of the Arkansas River Valley. As cooler air settles into the Pikes Peak Region, there's a decent chance that we pick up a light dusting of snow above 7,000 feet. This could bring slushy or icy conditions to some roads in Teller County and the Palmer Divide. The storm should clear out between 1-3 am, leaving us dry by sunrise.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 27; High: 50. A few leftover clouds early Sunday will give way to a sunny and pleasant afternoon.

PUEBLO: Low: 28; High: 55. A little cooler on Sunday, but with a lot more sunshine, it should be a pretty nice day.

CANON CITY: Low: 30; High: 52. Below freezing temperatures early Sunday will give way to a sunny and comfortable afternoon as we should see lower 50s for daytime highs.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 20; High: 43. Anywhere from a light dusting to an inch of snow will be possible through late tonight across Teller County. By Sunday morning, the snow is gone and we're left with sunshine and chilly highs.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 40s. Across the Palmer Divide, evening snow showers could bring a quick dusting to some areas. By the morning, the snow clears out, leaving us sunny and cool on Sunday.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s. After a few overnight showers, we're tracking cooler and calmer weather on Sunday, with highs warming into the 50s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. A few leftover clouds early on Sunday will quickly give way to sunshine, light winds and pleasant, but cool temperatures by the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s; High: 20s/30s. Snow showers will continue into the overnight hours, with a few inches of accumulation for both the central mountains and higher elevation areas north of Highway 50. Sunday's forecast will be dry and chilly.

Extended Outlook:

As high pressure returns early next week, so does the sunshine and warmer than average weather. Increasing winds and super dry air will increase the fire weather risk potential for parts of Southern Colorado. This will be followed by a more dynamic storm system Wednesday, one that could finally bring the first real chance of snow this season to the I-25 corridor and Plains. I see the storm winding down by early Thanksgiving morning, with dry skies and chilly highs for Turkey Day this year.

