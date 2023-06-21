Late night severe threat, large hail possible for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Clear skies for this morning's Western Street Breakfast in Colorado Springs, an event that benefits local military and military families. A few isolated storms will be possible along and near the Palmer Divide, especially east of El Paso County late this afternoon.

By tonight, the severe weather threat will really ramp up! Model confidence is growing for the development of supercell thunderstorms between 9 pm and 2 am. Right now, we're seeing an increased potential of this across El Paso County, as well as areas to the east of I-25. Some thunderstorms will be capable of hail as large as 2-3" in diameter, 60-70 mph wind gusts, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 87; Low: 58. A warm and sunny Wednesday before some big weather changes this evening. A few isolated storms will be possible this afternoon, but the main threat for severe weather will come after sunset. Between 9 pm and 2 am, severe storms capable of lime to baseball size hail will be possible. This could be an outbreak type of event for the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 95; Low: 61. After a sizzling hot and dry day Wednesday, we'll see the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late this evening into early Thursday morning. The worst of the weather tonight looks to miss Pueblo to the north, with the biggest impacts expected to hit the Pikes Peak Region.

Canon City forecast: High: 92; Low: 64. Sunshine this morning, with a toasty mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Tonight's severe weather event isn't expected to impact Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 79; Low: 48. Increasing clouds this afternoon may give way to a few spotty afternoon thunderstorms in Teller County. Showers and thunderstorms will form tonight after 9 pm, with the potential for severe hail and damaging winds, especially in eastern Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. A gorgeous start to your Wednesday morning will give way to scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Later tonight after 9 pm, we're tracking a potential severe weather outbreak that should be taken seriously. Some severe storms will be capable of hail to around 2-3" in diameter.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Most of today and tonight's severe weather threat will favor areas north of Highway 50. Storms overnight will be capable of large hail, damaging wind gusts, and isolated tornadoes.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. A warm and muggy Wednesday for the southern I-25 corridor, with thunderstorms not expected in the far southern reaches of the state today.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be possible on this warm and muggy Wednesday, with the focus today being areas north of Highway 50.

Extended outlook forecast:

Following tonight's late night cold front, we'll see a better chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms across the region on Thursday. Some thunderstorms, especially east of I-25, will have the potential to reach severe criteria. Highs Thursday will be around 15-20 degrees cooler than today.

The rain should come to an end by early Friday morning, with highs warming back up into the 80s to near 90 degrees in the Plains. Sunshine and dry skies will continue this weekend, with a real nice start to the first weekend of summer.

