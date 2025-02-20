Last of the Arctic air this morning, with snow developing Thursday night

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures this morning have been running around 5-10 degrees warmer than yesterday, with single digits and teens along and east of I-25. On the High Plains, Cold Weather Advisories and Extreme Cold Warnings will remain in effect until 11 am. Wind chill temperatures will range between -10 to -20 degrees through mid to late morning.

Clouds, fog and flurries this morning will give way to midday clearing, with highs on the Plains climbing into the 20s and 30s. Snow showers will fill in from west to east this evening. With the storm tracking close to the I-70 corridor, the most impactful accumulations can be expected from the Pikes Peak Region up towards the Denver metro area.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Monument and areas to our north starting at 5 pm. Slick roads and hazardous travel can be expected in these areas later tonight and Friday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into for Monument Hill starting at 5 pm

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 28; Low: 14. Highs today will be around 20 degrees below average in Colorado Springs. As the fog burns off this morning, we should squeeze in a few hours of sunshine before snow picks up after sunset tonight. Snow is likely at times through early Friday morning.

Pueblo forecast: High: 26; Low: 10. Foggy skies and flurries this morning will give way to middle 20s and sunshine this afternoon. By late this evening, snow to our north will begin to spread south towards Pueblo County, with minimal accumulations here locally into Friday morning due to the northern track of the low.

Canon City forecast: High: 31; Low: 16. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon will give way to snow showers later tonight and early Friday morning. Snow totals in Canon City look to stay under 1" in most areas.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 16. Teller County will remain "above" the Arctic air on Thursday, with a mild high in the lower 40s in Woodland Park. Snow could start up this afternoon, with heavier snow expected tonight and Friday morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 0s/10s. Foggy skies this morning will give way to midday sunshine ahead of our next winter storm. This storm will be tracking along the I-70 corridor later today and tonight, leading to increasing snow showers after sunset, continuing into Friday morning.

Plains forecast: High: 10s/20s/30s; Low: 0s/10s. Extreme Cold Warnings and Cold Weather Advisories will remain in effect on the eastern Plains until 11 am. Highs today will range from the teens to lower 30s. Tonight will be cold, with lows in the single digits and a few snow showers for areas along and north of Highway 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s. Highs will warm by several degrees from yesterday as the worst of the cold erodes away over the next 24 hours. Our incoming storm will largely miss the southern I-25 corridor, with just a few light snow showers extending into Huerfano County tonight.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Snow will expand into the high country throughout the day today, with the bulk of the heavier accumulations expected to impact areas along and north of the Monarch Pass. For the southeastern mountains, only a few inches of accumulation are expected trough tomorrow morning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Beyond Friday morning, drier and warmer weather is on the way with temperatures finally jumping above freezing. Our central mountains will still have a chance for snow in the morning but should dissipate by the afternoon. Moisture will be very limited, so accumulations for these areas will be small. Heading into Saturday, temperatures will continue to climb into the 50s for most of us across southern Colorado.

Towards the back half of the weekend, temperatures will still be climbing with certain places getting into the 60s and 70s. Fire danger will be on the table as wind gusts will likely pick up and there will be some spotty areas with strong winds. This will be mainly for the southern I-25 corridor in Huerfano and Las Animas county.

Early next week, cooler air will return across much of our area. An upper-level system could bring some additional snowfall, but impacts at this point look minor.

