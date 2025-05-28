Large hail and damaging gusts the main threats on Wednesday for Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected across Southern Colorado on Wednesday, and some of these storms today could be quite intense. Storms should start to initiate between 12-2 pm in the Pikes Peak Region, where a few stronger storms could reach severe levels early this afternoon. As storms move east into a more favorable environment, a stronger line of severe storms is likely to form, bringing the potential for damaging wind gusts to 70 mph and hail up to 2" to the eastern Plains. On the Plains, a quick spin up tornado or two also looks possible.

The severe threat should wind down between 7-8 pm, with a few showers lingering through late this evening. Highs on Wednesday will be warmer, topping out in the 70s and 80s on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 47. Strong to intense thunderstorms will begin to develop in the Pikes Peak Region today between 12-2 pm. As storms move east, they will be capable of hail up to 2" in diameter and wind gusts of 60-70 mph over eastern El Paso County.

Pueblo forecast: High: 80; Low: 49. Dry skies and peeks of sunshine this morning will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Anytime after 1 or 2 pm, storms will begin to form, with today's storms capable of 1" hail and 60 mph gusts.

Canon City forecast: High: 79; Low: 51. While severe threats will generally be lower in Fremont County than areas out east, stronger thunderstorms may still develop this afternoon in the Canon City area, capable of strong wind gusts and pea to quarter sized hail.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 40. Dry this morning before turning stormy by around the lunch hour. Several rounds of rain will be possible throughout the day, along with a low end threat of severe thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Sun and clouds mixed this morning will give way to developing storms by around the lunch hour. Our main threat for severe weather will be early this afternoon, with additional showers and thunderstorms possible through late tonight.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. We are on Weather Alert today for a heightened risk of severe weather on the Plains. Storms that form early this afternoon over the Pikes Peak Region will congeal together to form a strong line of storms on the Plains by late this afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of 2" hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible from early this afternoon up until sunset tonight, with parts of eastern Las Animas County seeing a much larger risk of severe weather compared to the I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. Sunshine this morning will give way to a cool and unsettled day in the high country. Storms will be capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail and gusty winds, along with a very small risk of severe weather over the Wet Mountains and southern Sangres.

Extended outlook forecast:

Lingering clouds Thursday morning may also bring a chance of fog, drizzle and mist into the Pikes Peak Region as folks spill into Falcon Stadium ahead of USAFA's 9 am graduation ceremony. Clouds are likely to stick around most of the day, with showers and isolated thunderstorms to follow in Colorado Springs by the afternoon hours. Highs behind today's cold front will be chilly on Thursday, only warming into the lower 60s. Highs will also cool into the 60s on Thursday from Pueblo to Canon City.

Moisture trapped under a building upper ridge will keep the potential for at least a few spotty thunderstorms in our forecast on Friday as highs look to rebound into the 70s and 80s on the Plains. Highs will remain in the 70s and 80s this weekend, with an isolated thunderstorm still possible Saturday afternoon, and mostly dry skies on Sunday for areas outside of the mountains.

