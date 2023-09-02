Labor Day weekend kicks off with plenty of heat for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Although not as hot as yesterday, highs today will still be around 8-12 degrees above average for this time of the year, and could be hot enough to threaten some records this afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 93; Low: 61. Another toasty day for the Pikes Peak Region, with temperatures this afternoon expected to be more than 10 degrees above average, and within a few degrees of a new daily record. Current record = 96° (2019).

Pueblo forecast: High: 100; Low: 62. With a hot ridge of high pressure as the primary weather feature today, we're looking at another toasty and breezy day for Pueblo as daytime highs this afternoon look to hit triple digits. Current record = 102° (2019).

Canon City forecast: High: 96; Low: 64. A toasty start to the weekend and a sizzling Saturday ahead for Canon City as highs today look to return to the middle 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 83; Low: 54. A warm and breezy start to the weekend for Teller County, with rain chances again low, only hovering around 10%.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Hot, dry and breezy today, with afternoon highs over northern El Paso County expected to climb back into the 80s and lower 90s.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 50s/60s. Breezy southerly winds and plenty of sunshine throughout the day will help to reinforce yesterday's heat, with highs today warming back into the 90s and 100s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Rain is not expected today across the southern I-25 corridor as heat will instead remain the big weather story this weekend.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 20s. A warm and humid start to the weekend for the mountains, with isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening. Best chances for rain today will be along and west of the Continental Divide.

Extended outlook forecast:

A potent area of low pressure along the West Coast will push a disturbance into Colorado on Sunday, with widespread rain for the mountains, and a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms for the I-25 corridor. Right now, the best chances for rain look to favor northern Colorado on Sudnay, but a few hit or miss storms could also reach the Pikes Peak Region.

A gradual cool down will take place throughout the rest of the Labor Day weekend, but overall, offering little relief to these hot temperatures. Tuesday's highs will be cooler and more comfortable following the passage of a cold front late Monday, with mid-week highs in the 70s and 80s.

