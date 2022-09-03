Labor Day weekend begins with a little bit of heat relief

Tonight's Forecast:

We'll see a rainy start to Labor Day weekend for some parts of Southern Colorado, with isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible into early Saturday morning. Areas most likely to see any rainfall tonight would include the Pikes Peak Region, 1-25 corridor, mountains and far eastern Plains.

By Saturday morning, clear skies will return, setting the stage for a sunny start to our weekend.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 84; Compared to today's high of 94 degrees, we're looking at a much more comfortable start to the holiday weekend for the Pikes Peak Region, with about 10 degrees of cooling on Saturday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 92; After a hot and steamy end to the week, we'll see a modest amount of cooling to start the weekend as highs will top out in the lower 90s across the city.

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 87; A little bit of heat relief on Saturday as highs should be allowed to return to the 80s for at least a day before the 90s make a comeback through the rest of the holiday weekend.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 73; Slightly cooler as we start the weekend, and with enough recycled moisture hanging around, we can't rule out a passing afternoon shower or thunderstorm across parts of Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s; After some showers and thunderstorms this evening, the cold front that generated the active weather will have cleared out by Saturday morning, leaving us with a sunny and cooler start to the weekend.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s; Behind tonight's cold front will come a modest amount of cooling on Saturday. Even with the "cool down", highs will still soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s across the Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 70s/80s; Not as hot by Saturday compared to the past couple of days, but still plenty warm for this time of the year as highs climb into upper 70s and 80s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s; Recycled moisture could lead to a few showers and thunderstorms over the high country on Saturday, with the best chances for rain being from the Continental Divide west towards the San Juan Mountains. Isolated storms will also be possible closer to home from the Wets to the Sangres.

Extended outlook forecast:

With high pressure taking charge late this weekend, high temperatures will start to recover by Sunday, with a toasty Labor Day to follow across Southern Colorado. Highs on Monday will warm well into the 90s across the Plains. Looking into the rest of next week, the heat is expected to persist through at least next Thursday, with some possible cooling and rain showers by next Friday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.