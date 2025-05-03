Kicking off the weekend with beautiful conditions

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be dry and quiet. It will be a perfect day to get outside before the rain arrives on Sunday afternoon. Highs will get into the 60s and 70s across our area. Overnight lows will be very similar to previous mornings in the 30s and 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 43.

Colorado Springs will start off with temperatures in the 40s, but we will warm dramatically over the next few hours. Temperatures will top out in the lower 70s. Mostly clear conditions with light winds are expected.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 42.

Pueblo will have plenty of sunshine and temperatures will warm into the upper 70s by the afternoon. More clouds will move into the area overnight and temperatures will drop into the lower 40s by the early morning hours on Sunday.

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 45.

Canon City will stat off with beautiful conditions this morning and temperatures will continue to climb. By 10AM temps will be in the lower 60s. Highs will top out in the mid-70s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 64; Low: 34.

Woodland Park is starting off with clear, sunny skies and chilly temperatures. Highs will reach the mid-60s along with light winds throughout the day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70; Low: 42.

Monument is chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and winds will remain light throughout the day.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: Upper 30s/Lower 40s.

The Plains will get warm today with highs reaching the 80s along the Arkansas River Valley. Light winds and clear skies are expected for today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 71/74; Low: 40/41.

Temperatures this morning are already in the lower 50s and this warm up will continue into the afternoon. A few stray showers will be possible near Trinidad, but the southern I-25 corridor will remain mostly dry.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s & 70s; Low: 30s.

The mountains will have a little more moisture so some clouds will move in towards the afternoon. Some spotty showers will be possible near the San Juans and southern mountains. Snow showers will pick up Sunday evening and into Monday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday we will start to pick up some thunderstorm chances in the afternoon. A low-pressure system will stall over the four corners region and this will give us a couple of days of heavy rainfall. Monday will be breezy and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. Tuesday will be much of the same and heavy rain will bring a flooding risk. This low-pressure system will take a few days to break down, so this entire week looks rainy.

