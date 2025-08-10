Just a few storms, otherwise a pleasant Monday is in store

Tonight's Forecast:

Lingering thunderstorms will dissipate between 10 pm and midnight, with the severe weather threat reducing between 8 pm and 10 pm. Overnight will be partly cloudy and cooler than average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 50; High: 77;

It will be a lovely Monday with cooler temperatures, almost 10 degrees below average. There will still be a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm, but they will be very isolated. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with light variable wind less than 10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 55; High: 82;

Monday will be mostly sunny with comfortable temperatures and light wind out of the E at 5-10 mph. There is a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 80;

Monday will be mostly sunny with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. It will be a cooler day with light wind.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 70;

It will be partly cloudy on Monday with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm possible. It will be a cool and comfortable day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 47; High: 74;

It will be partly cloudy on Monday with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s-80s;

Partly cloudy with a few light rain showers in the morning and then rising to comfortable temperatures in the mid 70s to mid 80s. A few very isolated storms are possible in the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 53/53; High: 79/81;

Partly cloudy and warm on Monday with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm possible.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy with widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

For the rest of the week, expect to be drying out and warming up. We will be back to the 80s and 90s Tuesday through next weekend.

The next chance of rain after Monday looks to be next Saturday in the plains. The mountains will see thunderstorm chances returning late in the week.

