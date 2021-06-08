June's first heatwave will peak during the middle of the week

Tonight's Forecast:

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue through late this evening, with the main threat extending east into the Plains. There's a slight risk of severe weather east of I-25 tonight, with quarter size hail and 60 mph wind gusts the main concerns. Drying skies can be expected overnight as lows cool down to the 50s in most areas.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 56; High: 91. Heat will continue to build across Southern Colorado on Tuesday, and we're likely to see our first 90 degree day of the year in Colorado Springs.

PUEBLO: Low: 57; High: 97. Tuesday's forecast will bring a dose of serious heat to Pueblo. If you're going to be working outside on Tuesday, make sure to take frequent breaks, drink plenty of fluids, and take it easy.

CANON CITY: Low: 56; High: 93. Hot and dry on Tuesday thanks to a building ridge of high pressure, with light southwest winds 10-15 mph.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 49; High: 80. Sunny and warm on Tuesday, with the potential for stronger southwesterly breezes by the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Drying out and heating up on Tuesday as high temperatures climb well into the 80s across northern El Paso County.

PLAINS: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s. Sunny and hot across the Plains on Tuesday, with strong southerly wind gusts to 35 mph during the afternoon hours.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 90s. Brace yourselves for the heat because Tuesday will be even hotter than what we saw today.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s. We can't ask for anything better than this for the mountains of Colorado. Tuesday's forecast will be warm and sunny, with highs climbing into the 60s and lower 70s.

Extended Outlook:

This week's heatwave will peak on Thursday, with triple digits possible across the Arkansas River Valley and eastern Plains. A cold front will bring a pretty significant cool down by Friday as we shave off around 8-14 degrees to our daytime highs. High pressure will expand once again this weekend, warming us up and also introducing the potential for afternoon thunderstorms by Sunday and Monday.

