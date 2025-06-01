June begins with temperatures in the 80s in southern Colorado, more PM storms

Tonight's Forecast:

Storms will continue to move off the mountains over the next few hours - and a couple will be on the strong side, with gusty wind and small to isolated medium sized hail (to 1" in diameter briefly). Today's set up favors isolated pulse severe thunderstorms. A high amount of thunderstorm energy exists, but winds in the sky aren't particularly supportive of storm organization. This means storms will build fast, dump heavy rain, lightning, and hail quickly, and then die...within the span of a couple of hours.

Storms continue southeast and will clear the state before midnight, weakening slightly after sunset.

Following the storms, a mild and fairly quiet weather evening is on tap with lows bottom out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 52; High: 82;

Mostly cloudy this evening, with clearing skies overnight - similar to Friday night's situation. The clouds will be high based as storms continue to move southeast away from town. Northeast winds at 5-10 mph early, with light and variable wind overnight.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 55; High: 89;

Mostly cloudy and mild until midnight, then clearing skies. Northeast winds at 5-10 mph tonight, becoming light and variable overnight.

Canon City forecast: Low: 55; High: 87;

Mostly cloudy and mild until midnight then clearing. Northeast winds at 5-10 mph this evening, becoming light and variable overnight.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 75;

Mostly cloudy until 10:00 PM then clearing. East winds at 5-10 mph, shifting southwest at 5-10 mph overnight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Partly cloudy becoming mostly clear after midnight. East winds at 5-10 mph becoming southeast overnight at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Partly cloudy with very light haze from wildfire smoke in Canada. Northeast winds at 10-15 mph, becoming light out of the southeast overnight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 52/53; High: 82/84;

Mostly cloudy until 1:00AM then becoming partly cloudy, with thunderstorms before 11:00 PM. Northeast winds at 5-10 mph, becoming light overnight.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then clearing. East winds at 5-10 mph before midnight, becoming light overnight.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tomorrow begins with a bit of haze in the sky from wildfire smoke. The most smoke will be over the central plains states, but upslope flow will bring a bit of it into Colorado, and a small amount of this smoke is likely to be at ground level during late morning to early afternoon as the atmosphere mixes up the air at different levels in the sky. It will be another warm day, with highs in the low 80s. Isolated storms again form in the mountains - around 2 PM - and again have the potential to move into I-25 during the late afternoon.

Wetter, cooler, and more active weather returns Monday and lasts...again...through much of the week. Post-Tropical Storm Alvin will combine with a non-tropical low over southern California and move into the Great Basin Monday. Meanwhile a cold front will move in from the Pacific Northwest as moisture at the surface streams in from the gulf. Storms, a few with heavy rain potential, are possible late Monday. Heavy rain with embedded thunder is in the cards Tuesday morning and could lead to isolated flooding concerns mainly north of U.S. 50 and particularly north of U.S. 24. Additional storms will form in the afternoon Tuesday with another incoming upper system. More storms on Wednesday as that system continues to move overhead.

Storms become more isolated again on Thursday as upper-level energy weakens, but moisture remains present in the mountains. Temperatures will be about 20 degrees below average Tuesday and Wednesday in southern Colorado due to a combination of cloud cover, the cold front before dawn on Tuesday, and the periods of heavy rain and upslope winds. Temperatures rebound by the end of the week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.