July starts out stormy, with scattered thunderstorms across Southern Colorado

Stormy skies are likely this afternoon across Southern Colorado. Heavy rain will be possible from today's developing storms, especially for the mountains and mountain valleys. Severe threats will be fairly low region-wide, with our main risks today being heavy rain, small hail, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Temperatures this afternoon will be within a degree or two of yesterday, topping out in the middle to upper 80s in Colorado Springs and the 90s in Pueblo and Cañon City.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 88; Low: 58. July will begin with some fireworks in the sky, courtesy of Mother Nature herself. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening, with severe threats very low in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 62. Dry skies this morning will give way to hit or miss thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms will be capable of small hail, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Cañon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 62. The first day of July will be a hot one in eastern Fremont County, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 49. With highs in the 70s today in Woodland Park, it's going to be a comfortable day temperature wise. Skies will turn more unsettled by early this afternoon as the potential for showers and thunderstorms will grow.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Spotty to scattered thunderstorms may briefly disrupt outdoor plans this afternoon. Keep an eye on the sky in case storms threaten in your area.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s. Skies will turn unsettled this afternoon on the Plains as we welcome the chance for additional rain showers and thunderstorms. While severe threats overall are low today, we can't rule out a few strong to severe storms on the Plains, mainly for areas north of Highway 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 60s. We'll see fairly typical weather on this first day of July as we welcome back the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to today's forecast.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Rain showers and thunderstorms in the mountains will make for a pretty active day of weather. Heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lighting and small hail will also be possible today.

Extended outlook forecast:

A daily chance for isolated, hit or miss showers and storms, will continue through the middle of the week, with some storms capable of larger hail and gusty winds. Highs in Colorado Springs will remain in the mid 80s through the middle of the week, with low 90s for Pueblo.

Drier air will limit storm chances on the 4th of July, with near average highs for Southern Colorado. A more potent cold front Thursday night will drop high temperatures on the Plains down to the 70s and 80s on Friday, with an isolated foothill or mountain shower possible.

