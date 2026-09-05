July like sizzle with a few mountain storms Labor Day weekend in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Today’s Forecast:

It will be another unseasonably hot day to kick off labor day weekend; a couple degrees cooler than yesterday partly due to increased cloud cover and upslope winds this afternoon. Moisture from Hurricane Marie in the eastern Pacific Ocean will be pulled up into Colorado by the flow between low pressure in the Pacific Northwest and high pressure over the central U.S., which combined are funneling southwesterly mid-level winds through the state.

This will lead to enhanced cloud cover this afternoon after starting the day mainly sunny. The clouds move in from south to north because that's where the moisture is coming from. Winds will upslope out of the east northeast this afternoon at 5-15 mph. A couple of isolated showers or storms are possible this afternoon, with the best chance over the Palmer Divide, south of highway 50, and on the high terrain of our state's highest mountain summits.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 90; Low: 58.

Pueblo forecast: High: 95; Low: 62.

Canon City forecast: High: 92; Low: 65.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 80; Low: 52.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 89/90; Low: 61/60.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will bring continued monsoon and tropical outflow moisture as low pressure remains anchored over the Pacific Northwest. By Monday, energy from the low will rotate into Colorado. Combined with the monsoon flow, this will increase storm chances heading into the middle of next week in southern Colorado, as well as in the mountains. Burn scar flash flood threats will need to be monitored in this time frame given the amount of moisture available.

Temperatures will remain above average in the next 7 days.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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