Jacket weather expected for the first full day of Summer

Tonight's Forecast:

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible through this evening, mainly focused north of Highway 50 and east of the interstate. Severe potential is low, but if storms do turn severe, 60 mph wind gusts and hail up to 1.5" in diameter will be possible. Another round of rain is expected to develop after midnight as a cold front drops into the state, increasing the upslope flow potential across Southern Colorado. Rain and isolated thunderstorms will continue through Monday morning, with the potential for a wet morning commute in some areas.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 53; High: 67. Overnight and morning rain showers will give way to clearing skies and much cooler highs by the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures for the first full day of Summer will be around 15-20 degrees below average.

PUEBLO: Low: 58; High: 71. Overnight rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue into Monday morning before clearing to sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will be much cooler on Monday, but it won't last long as the heat returns Tuesday.

CANON CITY: Low: 56; High: 70. Areas of rain and isolated thunderstorms can be expected during the overnight and morning hours before clearing to sunshine Monday afternoon. Highs will be much cooler on Monday than this past weekend.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 47; High: 63. The first full day of Summer will be Monday, and it'll be a much cooler day across Teller County. In addition to the cool down, morning rain showers will give way to afternoon sunshine.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s. Early morning rain showers, afternoon sunshine, and a much cooler start to the work week on Monday.

PLAINS: Low: 50s/60s; High: 70s. Overnight and morning rain showers and thunderstorms will give way to afternoon clearing and much cooler temperatures for the first full day of Summer.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s. A cold front will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the forecast through Monday morning, followed by afternoon sunshine and a mild start to the work week.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 40s/50s. Much, much cooler on Monday after a nice and warm weekend. We should see scattered overnight and morning showers across the mountains, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms also possible.

Extended Outlook:

Monday's cool down will be super short-lived as the heat returns by the middle of the week. The ridge of high pressure responsible for the heat will be peak on Wednesday, with 90s and 100s on tap for the lower elevations. As the heat ridge breaks down, our potential for thunderstorms will pick back up by Thursday. A cold front will follow on Friday, ushering in cooler weather and better chances for severe weather to close out the week.

