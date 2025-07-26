It's the dog days of summer this weekend in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear tonight with near-average temperatures. Saturday morning will be cool and beautiful before the heat cranks up.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 92;

It will be mostly sunny and hot on Saturday. Wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 98;

Mostly sunny and hot on Saturday with light wind out of the S, less than 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 93;

It will be mostly sunny and very warm on Saturday afternoon. Wind will be out of the WSW at 8-12 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 81;

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday with warm temperatures and light wind. There is a low chance of a quick afternoon shower.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 53; High: 87;

It will be very warm on Saturday with mostly sunny conditions and light wind.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 90s-100s;

Hot on Saturday with mid-90s to low 100s. There will be sunshine all day, so take breaks in the air conditioning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/57; High: 91/95;

Saturday kick starts a hot weekend with sunshine and light wind bringing no heat relief.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s;

The mountain valleys will be some of the coolest spots in the state this weekend, but still warm in the low to upper 80s. It will be mostly sunny on Saturday with very isolated showers possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

Overall, this weekend will be toasty in Colorado. The high temperatures in the 80s to 100s will be about 5-8 degrees above average. It will be sunny and dry, so stay hydrated and protect yourself from the sun!

Monday will be another very hot day with plenty of sunshine.

Changes start to come in on Tuesday. It will still be a hot day, but we will see the return on afternoon thunderstorm chances. Temperatures will cool to the 80s on Wednesday and through the rest of the week. Heavy rain will be possible in the afternoon and evening hours from Wednesday through Friday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.