It's still summer! Feeling warm with sunshine for the first week of September

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear tonight with a light breeze at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be near average for this time of year overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 51; High: 83;

Tuesday will be mostly sunny in the morning with just a few clouds in the afternoon. There is a low chance of a spot shower in the afternoon, but it will generally be a dry day. Wind will be from the E at 5-15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 53; High: 89;

Very warm on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky and SE wind at 5-15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 86;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Tuesday with warm temperatures. There is a low chance of a spotty afternoon shower. Wind will be from the ESE at 8-12 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 42; High: 74;

Partly cloudy with a spot shower possible in the afternoon. It will be warm with a light breeze, with gustier wind under any showers.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 49; High: 80;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with a sprinkle or spot shower possible in the afternoon, but not very likely. Otherwise, it will be warm and dry with a light breeze.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s-90;

Mostly sunny in the plains on Tuesday with mid-80s to low 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 52/51; High: 82/85;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Tuesday with a chance of an afternoon shower.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy with widely scattered spotty rain showers. It will be a warm day with gusty winds under any showers that form.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be a breezy day in the plains with N wind at 10-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph. This is technically a cold front blowing in, but it won't affect temperatures much, as I expect us to still rise to the 70s to 90s. Once again, a spotty shower is possible in the afternoon in the mountains.

For the most part, this week is sunny and warm. Friday is when we see some changes, dropping about 10 degrees, compared to Thursday afternoon, with thunderstorms possible. This paves the way for a weekend with daily thunderstorm chances and seasonable temperatures.

