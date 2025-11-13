It's November, but your forecast on Thursday won't feel like it

Today’s Forecast:

Grab a jacket as you out the door this morning, or don't! Morning temperatures in many areas have been in the 40s and 50s, so a light layer might be all that you'll need. High pressure will bring the warmth today, with highs another 3-5 degrees warmer than yesterday. Temperatures on the Plains will warm into the 60s and 70s this afternoon, with 50s and 60s for Teller County and our mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 71; Low: 40. A mild morning will give way to a warm November afternoon, with our high today nearly 20 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: High: 76; Low: 35. Middle to upper 50s are the norm for this time of the year, but today will be a warm one for Pueblo as afternoon highs are expected to return to the 70s.

Canon City forecast: High: 73; Low: 42. November weather so far this month has been warm and dry, and today will be no different as our afternoon highs look to climb into the lower to middle 70s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 63; Low: 35. There's more delightful weather ahead for Woodland Park and Teller County on Thursday as highs this afternoon warm into the 60s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. Partly cloudy skies and a pretty morning sunrise will give way to a mild and mostly sunny afternoon, with highs today ranging from the middle 60s to near 70 degrees in some areas.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. We won't see any big changes to the forecast on Thursday as high pressure will maintain dry and warm conditions for the Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Unseasonably warm weather will continue through the end of the week, with highs the next two afternoons topping out in the lower 70s.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Low snowpack and a dry forecast will keep our mountains looking bare and brown instead of the white-capped peaks that we're used to seeing this time of the year. Any potential threats of snow will hold off until the end of the weekend for the high country.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our weather will remain dry, and temperatures will remain above average until at least early next week. Highs will top out in the 70s on the Plains through Friday, with 60s and 70s this weekend. A storm slowly spinning off the coast of California will travel towards Colorado late this week, but its track appears to be more of a snow maker for the mountains than it does for anything locally. In the Pikes Peak Region, a few showers will be possible Sunday.

Monday looks dry for now, with one storm on the horizon next Wednesday and another storm next Friday. Neither storm looks particularly strong at this point, but could break the dry streak by bringing us our first flakes of the season. Stay tuned...

