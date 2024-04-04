Watch Now
It's April but this weekend at Colorado's ski resorts it'll feel like February

Winter Storm Watches and High Wind Watches are both in place for Colorado on Friday and Saturday

Posted at 4:26 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 18:35:09-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountain and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

In a sesaon that's already seen incredibly snowfall totals, more is headed to the slopes of our ski resorts this weekend. Winter park has now seen 333 inches of snow this year! Steamboat is at 368". Those are both strong numbers but not records. Either way, the season isn't over...those numbers climb this weekend.

Low pressure is tracking toward the state. This system tracks north, so while southern Colorado is mainly getting wind, our mountains do better. A Winter Storm Watch is in place Friday afternoon through Saturday for the highest terrain of the central mountains - generally above 11,000 feet. Meanwhile a high wind watch is in place for the western mountains with potential wind gusts of 65 mph or greater on tap.

FRIDAY:

  • Very windy.
  • Generally dry.
  • Warmest of the 3 days. 40s for highs at lower elevation resort bases.
  • I'd suggest holding off on hitting the western slope ( Montrose and zones west of and along U.S 50 and 550 from Grand Junction to Durango). If you're a fan of 70 mph wind gusts when you ski - great.
  • Central Mountains are very breezy - 40-50 mph gusts for some.

SATURDAY:

  • Snow.
  • Heaviest before dawn.
  • Still breezy (blowing snow likely, particularly for I-70 resorts and N. mountain resorts)
  • Widespread 4-6", highest mountains and normal overperformers will get more (my bet is on Wolf Creek, Steamboat, Crested Butte, Beaver Creek) to see some patchy 8" totals.
  • Not a good day for a day trip. Snow covered roads to get there, wind blown snow on the way back. Winds get stronger on Saturday night along the Front Range...into the 50-60+ mph range. If you're already at the resort, the snow during the day on Saturday won't be too intense.
  • Very cold - feels like February. Chop 20 degrees off the highs on Friday.

SUNDAY:

  • Dry generally.
  • Pick of the weekend.
  • Nice fresh powder at first chair.
Snow totals this weekend are generally in the 4-6" range - with some 8"+ totals possible at and above tree line

Several resorts have extended their seasons because of the good conditions. Monarch is now closing on April 21st instead of April 7th.

For the rest of the pack, here's an updated table of projected closing dates:

Arapahoe BasinTBD June
Aspen MountainApril 21
Aspen HighlandsApril 7
ButtermilkClosed
Beaver CreekApril 14
BreckenridgeTBD May - Peak 9/10 close April 14
CooperApril 7
Copper MountainMay 5
Crested ButteApril 7
Echo MountainApril 14
EldoraApril 21
Granby RanchClosed
HesperusClosed
Howelson HillClosed
Kendall MountainClosed
KeystoneApril 7
Loveland Ski AreaMay 12
Monarch MountainApril 21
PowderhornClosed
PurgatoryApril 28
SilvertonApril 14
SnowmassApril 21
SteamboatApril 21
SunlightApril 7
TellurideApril 7
VailApril 21
Winter ParkMay 19
Wolf CreekApril 7

