It will be warming up through the end of the week in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be chilly overnight in southern Colorado with overnight temperatures a few degrees above average. Most of the region will be in the teens and 20s through the night. Wind will be variable an less than 10 mph in the plains and less than 20 mph in the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 21; High: 48;

Warming up on Thursday to about 4 degrees above average. Wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 19; High: 51;

It will be a mild day with mostly sunny conditions and S wind at 2-8 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 30; High: 56;

Temperatures will be mild on Thursday with partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be breezy, from the W at 10 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 17; High: 44;

Mild and breezy on Thursday with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 48;

Monument and the Tri-Lakes will be partly cloudy and mild on Thursday with a SW breeze at 5-10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 40s-50s;

The plains will be mostly sunny with light wind and high temperatures will reach the upper 40s to low 50s on Thursday.

Walsenburg/Trinidad forecast: Low: 26/27; High: 50/55;

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a breeze out of the SW at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits-20s; High: 40s-50s;

The mountain valleys will be breezy on Thursday with a partly cloudy sky. There will be snow showers in Chaffee and Park counties as well as the mountain tops of the northern Sangre De Cristos. East of the Continental Divide will generally be dry, mild, and breezy in the mountain valleys on Thursday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday is expected to be the warmest day for the foreseeable future. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average or higher on Friday in southern Colorado.

Saturday begins mild and breezy before a cold front moves through in the evening, bringing with it a chance of sporadic snow showers overnight. At this point, snow on Saturday night will be hit-or-miss and most totals will be less than 2 inches.

