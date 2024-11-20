It will be very cold on Wednesday morning in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be very cold tonight with temperatures falling into the teens or single digits across the region. Wind chill will make it feel about 5-10 degrees cooler than the actual air temperature. It is important for animals to be sheltered tonight, and livestock will need access to liquid water. As you head out the door early on Wednesday morning, make sure to layer up with a coat, gloves, and a hat.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 15; High: 46;

Very cold in the morning and then cool in the afternoon. The sky will be partly cloudy and wind will be from the SE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 15; High: 46;

Very cold in the morning and cool in the afternoon with a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday. Wind will be from the S at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 22; High: 52;

Wednesday will be cold in the morning and comfortable with a coat in the afternoon. The sky will be mostly clear with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 10; High: 42;

Very cold in the morning and remaining chilly all day on Wednesday. The sky will be partly cloudy and the wind will be from the W at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 15; High: 47;

Mostly sunny and chilly on Wednesday with SSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 40s;

Mostly sunny with a very cold morning and a cool afternoon on Wednesday. Wind will be light, at 10 mph or less.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 18/16; High: 49/52;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with a very cold morning and a cool afternoon. Wind will be from the SSW at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 40s;

The mountains will be partly cloudy with a very cold morning and a cool afternoon. Wind will be breezy from the WSW at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

For the rest of the week, temperatures will rise each day and become comfortable as high pressure develops over the central U.S. By the end of the week, highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Expect sunny and mild conditions through the weekend.

