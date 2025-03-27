It will be toasty in Colorado through the end of the week

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a mild night in southern Colorado with overnight lows remaining above freezing in the plains, and even for some mountain valleys as well. It will be mostly clear and calm overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 45; High: 78;

It will be very warm on Thursday, the daily record high for March 27th is 76 in Colorado Springs, and the forecast breaks that record. The sky will be partly cloudy and wind will be from the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 43; High: 86;

Hot in Pueblo on Thursday, with the forecast high of 86 expected to break the daily high record of 85 and tie the March record of 86. The sky will be partly cloudy with W wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 44; High: 80;

Very warm on Thursday with partly cloudy sky conditions and W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 39; High: 68;

It will be very warm on Thursday with a partly cloudy sky and a low chance of a shower. Wind will be from the WSW at 5-1 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 42; High: 71;

It will be partly cloudy with a low chance of an afternoon shower. Temperatures will be warm on Thursday with a light breeze out of the WSW.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a mild morning above freezing and a hot afternoon to the upper 70s to upper 80s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon, but they will be very spotty.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 45/46; High: 77/78;

Very warm and partly cloudy on Thursday with a low chance of an afternoon shower again. Wind will be breezy out of the WSW gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s-70s;

The mountain valleys will be mild with morning low from the upper 20s to mid-30s and afternoon highs in the low 60s to low 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be very similar as far as the heat goes. It will be a bit breezier with gusts from 25-45 mph across the region. With the increase in wind and continued dry conditions, fire danger will be elevated. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for the afternoon for the counties highlighted below:

