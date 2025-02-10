It will be mild and breezy on Monday before a strong cold front arrives

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be partly cloudy overnight with a light breeze. Temperatures will be cold in the teens and 20s, which is near average for this time of year.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 17; High: 46;

It will be partly cloudy and mild with light SW wind for the first half of Monday. By the late afternoon, wind will pick up and turn out of the NE as a cold front arrives. There is a chance of light snow after 5 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 17; High: 47;

Mostly sunny on Monday with light wind for most of the day. The wind will increase and turn out of the ENE in the late afternoon as a cold front blows through. The clouds will increase and there is a chance of light snow after 5 pm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 18; High: 49;

Partly cloudy on Monday with wind gradually increasing during the day, out of the WSW and then the ESE as a cold front arrives in the evening. There is a chance of snow after 8 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 16; High: 41;

Partly cloudy and breezy on Monday. Wind will be out of the WSW for most of the day and then turn out of the NNE in the evening as a cold front arrives. There is a chance of snow after 4 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 16; High: 46;

Nice with a breeze and sunshine early on, and then the wind picks up and turns out of the north in the afternoon. This wind shift signals a cold front arrives. Snow is possible after 4 pm.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s;

Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. The wind will increase during the day and turn out of the NE in the afternoon as a cold front arrives. There is a chance of spotty snow showers after 4 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 19/23; High: 51/56;

It will be mostly sunny and breeze on Monday with SW wind gusting up to 35 mph. This downsloping wind will keep temperatures mild. A cold front arrives in the evening bringing a chance of very spotty light snow overnight.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 40s;

It will be mostly sunny with breezy WSW wind gusting 30-40 mph. It will be a dry day in general, with spotty light snow possible in the evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be much colder with highs in the 20s and 30s for most of southern Colorado. Snow from Monday night will clear up on Tuesday before another round of snow arrives on Tuesday evening. Snow will continue until Wednesday morning or through the mid-day. Wednesday will also be quite cold with highs in the teens and 20s.

____

