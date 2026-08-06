It remains hazy on Thursday, and temperatures rise above average

Tonight's Forecast:

An air quality alert is in effect overnight through at least 9 am on Thursday for the counties highlighted in gray, due to wildfire smoke. Most of the smoke is from large fires burning in Utah, Oregon, Idaho, and Washington.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 93;

Thursday will be about 8 degrees above average with a sunny but hazy sky. Wind will be out of the SSE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 97;

It will be sunny but hazy on Thursday with hot temperatures. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 96;

Thursday will be mostly sunny and hazy. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 85;

It will be warm and hazy with mostly cloud-free sky conditions on Thursday. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 53; High: 88;

It will be mostly sunny and hazy on Thursday. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 90s-100s;

It will be hot and mostly sunny on Thursday. Wind will be out of the E at 5-10 mph, gusting 15-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/59; High: 95/98;

It will be mostly sunny and hot on Thursday. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be mostly sunny but very hazy on Thursday in the mountain valleys. Wind will be variable and light, generally out of the W at 5-10 mph, gusting 15-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will rise even more on Friday and this weekend, well into the 80s and 90s in the mountain valleys and 90s to 100s in the plains. Record highs may be broken Friday through Monday.

Finally, some moisture returns to the region starting next Tuesday, which will give us a little bit of heat relief and mark the return of daily afternoon thunderstorm chances.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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