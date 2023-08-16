Isolated thunderstorms Wednesday as the heat builds across Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

High pressure moving towards Colorado today from the Pacific Northwest will bring another big boost to our daytime highs this afternoon. Temperatures will soar into the 90s and 100s on the Plains, easily making this the hottest day of the month so far.

We'll also be watching a more active monsoon pattern today, with the heaviest rain expected in the mountains, especially the San Juans. Some mid and upper level moisture will drift into the I-25 corridor this afternoon and evening, but with such dry air near the surface, the threat for strong wind gusts will be more of a concern than rain today from Colorado Springs to Pueblo.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 93; Low: 61. Today's high of 93 degrees in Colorado Springs will be our hottest day of the month so far, as well as our first 90 degree day in August. On top of the heat, a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible after 3 pm, with strong wind gusts over rain the main storm threat.

Pueblo forecast: High: 100; Low: 63. A return to triple digits will be possible this afternoon for the first time since late last month. Along with today's heat will come the potential for some very spotty and gusty thunderstorms.

Canon City forecast: High: 96; Low: 65. With high pressure building overhead on Wednesday, we'll see a return to some serious summer-time heat today. But the heat will only be part of today's weather story as a few thunderstorms will also be possible this afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 83; Low: 52. A very warm afternoon for Teller County, with highs topping out in the lower 80s. A few scattered thunderstorms will also be possible today due to an uptick in the monsoon moisture.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. After yesterday's warm-up, today's forecast will be even hotter. On top of the heat, a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening, with strong wind a larger threat than heavy rain.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s. After avoiding those triple digits for the first half of the month, daytime highs today will warm into the lower 100s for some areas. Make sure to find ways to keep cool during the day, and never leave pets or kids in the car during periods of extreme heat.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. We'll be feeling the heat today as daytime highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s. Although rain showers will be few and far between today, we can't completely rule out a rogue storm this afternoon along the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. Much like the past few days, the monsoon will continue to bring rain to the mountains of Southern Colorado today, with the heaviest rainfall expected across the San Juans and La Garitas.

Extended outlook forecast:

A weak cold front will provide a few degrees of cooling on Thursday, with highs down around 3-5 degrees region-wide. After that brief cool down Thursday, the heat will settle back in starting on Friday, with upper 80s, 90s and 100s expected through the weekend and into early next week.

As for the monsoon, it will mainly impact the mountains over the next 5-7 days, with very few chances for rain in this pattern along and east of I-25 through early next week.

