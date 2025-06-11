Isolated thunderstorms Wednesday ahead of stronger storms late this week

Today’s Forecast:

A few fair weather clouds this morning has allowed for a picturesque sunrise across Southern Colorado. For our early risers, we hope that you had the chance to see it! Developing cumulus clouds around the lunch hour will give way to another round of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Like yesterday, storms will favor the mountains. However, today we will see a slightly better chance of some of these spotty showers reaching the Plains. While severe weather is not expected, some storms will be capable of strong and gusty outflow winds and frequent lightning.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be similar to yesterday, if not a degree or two warmer in most spots. Highs on the Plains will warm into the 80s and 90s, with 70s for the mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 85; Low: 54. Mostly sunny this morning with a quick warm up across the Pikes Peak Region. By 11 am, temperatures will already be in the 80s! This afternoon, we'll see a slightly better chance of hit or miss shower or thunderstorm compared to yesterday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 92; Low: 57. Hot on Wednesday, with just a very small chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon to help cool us down.

Canon City forecast: High: 88; Low: 59. Dry skies this morning will give way to spotty afternoon thunderstorms. While severe weather is not expected today, some storms will still be capable of strong wind gusts and lightning.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 49. After today's beautiful sunrise, skies will turn mostly cloudy this afternoon as scattered showers and thunderstorms rumble across the skies here in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Mild sunshine this morning will give way to a warm afternoon before we re-introduce the potential for isolated to scattered thunderstorms around Monument this afternoon. Storms should wind down pretty quickly this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Hot, with very little chance for relief from rain today on the southeastern Plains. North of Highway 50, we are watching for the potential for some thunderstorms to form late this afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Much like yesterday, showers and thunderstorms should be fairly limited in coverage, with severe weather not expected.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Mostly sunny skies will turn dark and stormy this afternoon as another round of showers and thunderstorms move across the mountains. Storms today could form as early as late this morning.

Extended outlook forecast:

A weak disturbance crossing the state on Thursday will provide additional lift in the atmosphere to generate scattered thunderstorms. Storms on Thursday could be strong to marginally severe in the Pikes Peak Region, with 50-60 mph wind gusts and small hail.

Friday looks similar to Thursday, with another round of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Drier air will move in this weekend thanks to a strong dome of high pressure. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s on Saturday and lower 90s by Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

