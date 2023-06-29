Isolated thunderstorms Thursday, here comes some relief from the heat

Today’s Forecast:

Mild this morning, with areas of low clouds and fog around the Pikes Peak Region. Once the fog burns off, we should see a mix of sun and clouds from late this morning until early this afternoon before storms start to pop in the mountains. Storms will be moving from southwest to northeast, reaching the I-25 corridor around 1-3 pm. Storms will be more hit or miss in nature near I-25 today, but will be more widespread and stronger in the eastern Plains. In these areas, some storms are likely to turn severe.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 82; Low: 56. Heat relief begins today, with our highs in the Pikes Peak Region down around 5-10 degrees. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, with the better chances today expected to be well east of I-25.

Pueblo forecast: High: 89; Low: 60. After our first triple day of the year on Tuesday, and a high of 99° on Wednesday, a nice cool down can be expected this afternoon in Pueblo, along with a few thunderstorms.

Canon City forecast: High: 85; Low: 59. Temperatures today will be much cooler than the past few days. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon as well, although the best chances for rain should generally stay to our east.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 46. Back down to the 70s today, with a few isolated thunderstorms possible in Teller County during the afternoon hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. Our late-week cooling trend begins today as highs return to the mid to upper 70s. Thunderstorm chances will be relatively low today (30-40%), but can't be ruled out this afternoon along and near the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. More widespread thunderstorm activity will return to the Plains today, with large hail and damaging wind gusts the main areas of concern. Storms will be most active between 3-7 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. After a toasty first half of the work week, temperatures on Thursday will be down around 5-10 degrees. A few thunderstorms will be possible anytime after 2 pm, with the potential for severe weather expected to remain east of I-25.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. A few thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon in the mountains as storms start to fire off between 12-2 pm. Best chances will be across the southern Sangres, Spanish Peaks and Wet Mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday's forecast will be a cooler and unsettled one, with Southern Colorado wrapping up the month of June much like how it started. Showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon will be more widespread than today, with strong to severe thunderstorms possible. A few isolated thunderstorms will remain in our forecast on Saturday, and although we'll be warmer than Friday, it will still be a cooler than average start to the weekend. Further warming can be expected from Sunday into Monday, along with a brief stretch of drier weather.

____

