Isolated thunderstorms possible on the Plains Monday afternoon

Tonight's Forecast:

A few high based showers over the mountains and near the I-25 corridor will be possible through early this evening, but instead of rain, we're likely to see wind from these showers. Decreasing clouds later tonight should provide good to excellent viewing of tonight's Total Lunar Eclipse. Here's a look at the forecast.

KOAA weather Tonight's Lunar Eclipse Forecast for Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 48; High: 83; A very warm start to the week, with daytime highs running about 10-15 degrees above average in the Pikes Peak Region. A few virga showers will be possible by the afternoon. However, most of what falls locally is likely to evaporate before reaching the ground.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 50; High: 90; Partly to mostly cloudy skies, and a hot start to the work week. A few high based showers or storms will be possible by the afternoon, but widespread, beneficial rainfall is not expected.

Canon City forecast: Low: 51; High: 86; A very warm mix of sun and clouds to start the week, along with the potential for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Due to drier lower levels, rain showers may evaporate before reaching the ground.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 42; High: 75; Partly to mostly cloudy skies and warmer than average highs to begin the week over Teller County. We're also watching a small chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm to develop.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s; High pressure will help to warm us up on Monday, although at the same time, a weak disturbance will bring the potential for an isolated afternoon to evening rain shower or thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s/90s; A disturbance coming off of the mountains will bring a better chance for late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms to the Plains on Monday. Some storms south of Highway 50 could turn severe.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s; A very warm and gusty start to the week, with the return of Red Flag Warnings to our forecast from noon to 8 pm. Some moisture will try to spill off of the mountains late in the day, but rain is not likely along and west of the interstate.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s; It will be a mild, windy and dry day for the mountains, with Red Flag Warnings returning from noon to 8 pm. A disturbance will bring some moisture and a few possible showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon, but mostly to the central and northern mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Dry and hot Tuesday before our next disturbance reaches the Plains with the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon. The hot and dry weather rebounds Thursday, and with strong winds forecasted, it's likely to be another day of high fire danger for Southern Colorado.

Heading into next weekend, we're still watching the potential for a colder trough of low pressure to dig into the region. Rain and thunderstorm chances are present at this point from Friday to Sunday, but this is likely to change over the next few days as we get a better handle on this storm's timing and evolution.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

