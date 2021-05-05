Isolated t-storms Wednesday, warming late this week

Tonight's Forecast:

Scattered evening showers and thunderstorms will be possible through late tonight, with some rain lingering into the overnight hours across the Plains. Low temperatures under partly cloudy skies will drop down to the 30s and 40s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 38; High: 60. While we can't rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Wednesday, we are expecting a drier turn in the forecast for the second half of the work week.

PUEBLO: Low: 40; High: 67. Below average again on Wednesday, but starting to warm under the influence of a building ridge of high pressure. Rain is not expected in the area on Wednesday.

CANON CITY: Low: 42; High: 66. Light winds, bright skies and mild highs on Wednesday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 30; High: 53. A mix of sun and clouds across Teller County on Wednesday, with an isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible in the area.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 50s. Partly cloudy skies and a slight warming trend on Wednesday across the Palmer Divide, with a few isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible.

PLAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s. More sunshine that clouds on Wednesday and a nearly perfect spring day across the Plains. Highs will be comfortable, warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s. A chilly morning will give way to a bright and mild afternoon. Highs will be comfortable on Wednesday, but a little below average for early May.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. Bright skies and pleasant daytime highs for the mountains on Wednesday, with only a very small chance of an afternoon rain shower or thunderstorm.

Extended Outlook:

Highs will climb into the 70s and 80s late this week across the Plains and Arkansas River Valley. By Saturday, a cold front will introduce our next chance for showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front, much cooler and wetter weather is expected from Sunday to Monday. Highs will only warm into the 50s and low 60s on Mother's Day.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter