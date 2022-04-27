Isolated showers, dry lighting threat on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

As today's Red Flag Warnings are allowed to expire at 7 pm, we can expect to see weakening winds and rising humidity levels into the overnight hours. Lingering southwesterly breezes will continue to mix the air at the surface, keeping overnight lows from cooling below the 40s from Colorado Springs to Pueblo to Canon City.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 44; High: 77; It will be windy again on Wednesday, but with slightly higher humidity levels, we're not expecting widespread Red Flag Warnings in El Paso County. A weak disturbance will bring a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms to our forecast, with dry lightning a concern for sparking grass fires.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 45; High: 82; Windy and warmer on Wednesday, with a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Most areas will stay dry as the best chance for rain appears to stay farther east.

Canon City forecast: Low: 47; High: 77; A warm and windy day on Wednesday, with 25-35 mph wind gusts possible. A weak disturbance will also bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms to the forecast.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 37; High: 66; Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild, with a few possible showers and thunderstorms for Teller County during the early to mid afternoon hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; Warmer and windy once again on Wednesday across northern El Paso County. A weak chance of showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon hours, with dry lightning also a concern.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s; Heating up across the Plains on Wednesday, and along with the warmth will come the potential for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. A few stronger thunderstorms will be possible across the far east counties, along with an isolated severe thunderstorm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s; Warming up on Wednesday, with increasing clouds by the afternoon and the potential for an isolated shower or thunderstorm over the southern I-25 corridor. Nothing severe is expected to develop here.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s; Warm enough in the mountains on Wednesday that as some storm energy crosses overhead, we'll be watching the potential for a few isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms could develop even before the lunch hour.

Extended outlook forecast:

Behind Wednesday's slight chance of rain and thunderstorms will come a stronger push of wind for the second half of the week, and more high fire danger days. Friday's fire weather threat will bring widespread fire danger to Southern Colorado, with possible extreme fire danger in some areas.

A cooler weekend will follow, with more breezy to gusty weather days region-wide. A potential storm system late this weekend could bring back a chance for showers and thunderstorms to our forecast, but confidence for now isn't too high given that the exact track of the storm hasn't been nailed down this far out.

