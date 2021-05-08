Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible today in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A cold front will move through southern Colorado this afternoon and bring gusty winds and isolated thunderstorms to the area. The greatest chance of thunderstorms will be in Colorado Springs and the eastern plains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 77; Low: 38. Warm to start with gusty winds and a chance of thunderstorms between 2-5 pm. Thunderstorms may have hail and strong wind gusts.

PUEBLO: High: 83; Low: 44. A sunny and warm start with gusty winds in the afternoon with some dry showers.

CANON CITY: High: 80; Low: 43. A sunny and beautiful start with a gusty cold front arriving early afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 65; Low: 31. A beautiful start today with gusty conditions in the early afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Low to mid-70s today reaching that high temperature early before a cold front arrives and bring the chance of thunderstorms from 2-4 pm.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Mid to upper 80s today with a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms from 3-9 pm.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. The Upper 70s with gusty afternoon winds today.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Breezy in the afternoon with comfortable temperatures in the mid-60s in mountain valleys.

Extended Outlook:

Thanks to today's cold front, Mother's Day will be cool and cloudy with spotty rain showers in the plains and light mountain snow showers. Rain and snow expand on Monday through mid-day Tuesday. In the overnight hours and morning, snow will drop to 6,000-7,000 feet. Temperatures stay cool in the 40s and 50s Monday and Tuesday.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

