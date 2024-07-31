Increasing wildfire smoke Wednesday, with record heat still possible

Today’s Forecast:

Our latest heat wave will bring another round of HOT temperatures to Southern Colorado on this final day of July. Highs today will soar into the 90s and 100s on the Plains, with 70s and 80s on tap for our mountains and mountain valleys.

Across northern Colorado, several large fires have broken out this past week due to how hot and dry it has been. The largest, the Alexander Mountain Fire, has scorched more than 5,000 acres and is 0% contained. With a cold front moving south across the Plains this morning, it's possible that northerly flow behind the front will lead to an increase in smoke across the Plains and I-25 corridor. Winds will turn more easterly this evening, allowing for that smoke to travel west towards the Pikes Peak Region.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 94; Low: 62. Hot and hazy, with the potential for increasing smoke this afternoon and evening from wildfires in northern Colorado, the Pacific NW and Canada. Current record: 96° (2002).

Pueblo forecast: High: 100; Low: 64. Hot, dry and hazy on this final day of July, with increasing wildfire fire smoke possible by late this afternoon and evening. Current record: 104° (2002).

Canon City forecast: High: 97; Low: 66. Today will be the third day in a row this week with a Heat Advisory being issued over eastern Fremont County, and it will be hot. Today's high will soar into the upper 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 85; Low: 49. We'll be feeling the heat once again on Wednesday in Teller County, where temperatures this afternoon will top out in the upper 70s and 80s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Dry, hot and hazy, with the potential for increasing wildfire smoke this afternoon and evening along and near the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s. Today should be last day with triple digit temperatures this week. On top of the heat, hazy skies will give way to increasing smoke this afternoon and evening from fires in Colorado, parts of the Pacific NW and Canada.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. Hot and hazy on Wednesday, with a small chance of a shower over and near the Raton Mesa and southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Warm and sunny skies late this morning will give way to a few rogue showers and thunderstorms over the southern mountains and adjacent mountain valleys late this afternoon. Storms will be very hit or miss in nature today, but could produce gusty winds and lightning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Hazy skies early Thursday will give way to the potential for spotty late afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the Pikes Peak Region. Although cooler on Thursday, we'll still see lower 90s in Colorado Springs tomorrow.

A slight cooling trend will continue for our area through Saturday, with highs in the upper 80s as we start the first weekend of August. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will be possible both Friday and Saturday before storms shift back Sunday towards the Continental Divide. Highs on Sunday will return to the lower 90s, which is where we're likely to stay into early next week.

