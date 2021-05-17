Increasing threat Monday for heavier mountain and foothill rainfall

Tonight's Forecast:

Severe weather threat will push further east into the Plains after sunset before diminishing closer to 10-11 pm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect through late this evening across the southeastern Plains. A few weak rotating storms will be possible, and some of these storms will be capable of putting down short-lived tornadoes. The rain will come to an end during the overnight hours, leaving us with dry skies by Monday morning.

KOAA weather Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 pm for southeastern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 46; High: 62. Cooler on Monday as an upper level low moves into the Four Corners Region. This low pressure system will allow for more widespread rain to develop by the afternoon for areas along and west of the interstate.

PUEBLO: Low: 50; High: 66. Cloudy and cooler Monday, with a chance of scattered showers in the morning. Rain and thunderstorms are likely to develop by the afternoon, and continue into Monday night.

CANON CITY: Low: 51; High: 63. Monday will be a cooler and unsettled day, with a better chance for rain showers and isolated thunderstorms across Fremont County .

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 39; High: 51. Monday's forecast is looking wet for Teller County, with periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms during the second half of the day.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 50s/60s. Cloudy and cooler, with a good chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours.

PLAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s. More rain showes and thunderstorms in our forecast on Monday, with the biggest potential for severe weather being across the southeastern Plains.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s; High: 60s. A few showers will be possible Monday morning, with the rain expected to increase in coverage by the afternoon hours as isolated thunderstorms form.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 30s/40s. Wet and unsettled weather is expected over the mountains on Monday, with rain, thunderstorms and higher elevation snow. Special attention will be paid to recent burn areas as flash flooding is likely due to the threat of slow-moving storms.

Extended Outlook:

Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms will continue on Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves into Southern Colorado. With good upslope flow and nice instability, we're looking at the potential for more beneficial moisture through Tuesday. Scattered thunderstorms will continue on Wednesday and Friday, with Thursday looking like the driest day of the week.

