Increasing clouds today in southern Colorado with several weak systems ahead

Generally quiet conditions the day after Christmas across southern Colorado. Dry northerly winds on the backside of departing low pressure should lead to partly to mainly sunny skies in the morning, with clouds increasing in the afternoon. By the evening commute, arriving upper-level moisture and energy should lead to mostly cloudy skies along the I-25 corridor. Highs today remain above average again.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 48; Low: 25.

Mostly sunny this morning with skies turning overcast this afternoon. A brief sprinkle is possible west of I-25 but no impacts are expected.

Pueblo forecast: High: 53; Low: 26.

Sunshine to start, with cloudy skies by sunset. Highs remain above average (today's normal high is 47 degrees).

Canon City forecast: High: 52; Low: 30.

No major weather issues today in Canon City - with sunshine giving way to clouds by late morning. A sprinkle or two is possible with this energy during the late afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 43; Low: 20.

Sun to start, clouds and light breezes this afternoon. A few sprinkles of rain, mix, and snow are possible this evening with no major impacts anticipated.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Sunny through early afternoon, then increasing clouds. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

Partly sunny early this morning, sunny from mid-morning through late afternoon. Clouds move in from the west at sunset with cloudy skies this evening. Northwest winds this morning at 5-10 mph, shifting south at 5-10 mph this afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 51/53; Low: 30/28.

Sunny this morning, partly cloudy from 12:00PM-3:00PM, and mostly cloudy from then until 9:00PM. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Sunny through 11:00AM, partly cloudy from 11:00AM-2:00PM, then mostly cloudy with clouds increasing from the west - the further west you are, the earlier you see the clouds. A few rain/mixed sprinkles are likely above 8,000 feet with these clouds during the evening, but major impacts are not expected. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Several relatively weak upper-level disturbances will roll through the state over the next several days. They'll bring notable snow to our mountains - and they need it. After spending most of November and the first part of December with above average snowpack levels, we're decidedly below average now. Statewide we're at 84% of normal, with the Arkansas River basin a slight exception to the trend with snowpack at 101% of normal. You can expect significant snow in the mountains on Friday, and more snow showers Saturday and Sunday in the northern mountains.

Winds increase in the hills Saturday, and Sunday. We'll all experience a notably windy day will greet us Monday with gusts in the 30-40 mph range looking likely at the moment ahead of a strong cold front. This front will chill us back toward seasonable highs in the low 40s on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

