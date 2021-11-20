Increasing clouds and cool weather Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

Today expect partly to mostly cloudy conditions. This evening there is a slight chance of sprinkles or a flurry for the El Paso and Teller county.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 56; Low: 25. A cool day with increasing clouds and a chance of a sprinkle late this evening.

PUEBLO: High: 60; Low: 26. Increasing clouds today and feeling cooler.

CANON CITY: High: 61; Low: 28. Partly cloudy today with a light breeze.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 50; Low: 20. Clouds move in during the evening and a light snow shower is possible.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Expect low to mid-50s today with a slight chance of evening light snow.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Low 60s with mostly cloudy conditions and likely dry today.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Low 60s with increasing clouds and a flurry is possible in the foothills late tonight.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: teens/20s. Sparse light snow showers are possible today, favoring the continental divide. It will be cool with increasing clouds.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be left about 5 degrees cooler behind today's cold front and the sky will clear up. Temperatures climb back up to the 60s Monday/Tuesday with fire danger increasing.

