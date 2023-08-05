Increased risk of severe hail & wind Saturday in Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Mellow and quiet this morning, but already on the muggy side as dew point temperatures across Southern Colorado are in the 60s in some areas. Several ingredients will come together beginning early this afternoon to allow for storms to start pulsing up over the mountains and Palmer Divide. Storms will be more scattered today along the I-25 corridor, but where they do develop, we could see hail up to 1.5" in diameter and wind gusts to 60 mph.

Farther east will be a greater risk for widespread severe storms, some of which could last well past sunset. On the eastern Plains, hail could grow as large as lime to even tennis ball size in diameter and gusts could top 70 mph. There's even a low end risk of a tornado or two. Make sure on a day like today that you have a way to receive weather alerts and warnings!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 83; Low: 54. A mild and muggy Saturday morning will give way to scattered thunderstorms both this afternoon and evening. Main timing will be from 2 pm until late this evening, with storms capable of large hail, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Pueblo forecast: High: 92; Low: 59. Storms I think in town will be fairly spotty today, with a better chance of thunderstorms over eastern Pueblo County this afternoon and evening. Storms across our forecast area will bring the potential for severe hail and wind.

Canon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 60. A lower end severe threat exists today for Canon City versus a much more serious threat for areas to our east. Storms will be fairly scattered in nature this afternoon and evening, with 1" hail and 60 mph gusts possible.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 47. Storms will begin to fire off around the lunch hour in Teller County, with the potential for showers and thunderstorms into this evening. Hail up to 1.5" and wind gusts to 60 mph will be possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. A mostly sunny morning will quickly turn unsettled by early this afternoon as showers and thunderstorms roll across the Palmer Divide. Storms could start to form as early 1 pm, with an ongoing threat for severe weather through late this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. The southeastern Plains of Colorado will be ground zero for the most widespread threat of severe weather today. Storms will be capable of hail as big as egg to tennis ball size (2-2.5" in diameter), wind gusts to 70 mph, heavy rainfall, and even an isolated tornado.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Sunshine this morning will give way to spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorms. With rain chances only around 20% today, most areas aren't likely to see rain, with severe threats also low for areas along the I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Showers and thunderstorms will be more likely for areas along and north of Highway 50 today than to the south. Farther to the south, it could also get pretty gusty in the mountains and mountain valleys today, with southwest wind gusts this afternoon around 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Behind Saturday's cold front will come a sizable cool down, with highs Sunday only warming into the 70s and 80s. Lingering moisture leftover from Saturday's severe storms should be enough to trigger at least a few spotty afternoon/evening thunderstorms. We'll see a similar story Monday before hotter and drier weather returns to Southern Colorado. Highs from Tuesday onward will warm into the 80s and 90s.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.