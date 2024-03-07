Incoming storm will bring rain, t-storms and snow to Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Our incoming winter storm will bring a wide variety of weather today to the Pikes Peak Region, from rain to thunderstorms to bursts of heavy snow. This Pacific originated storm will be relatively warm for late winter standards, with snow levels this afternoon starting out around 6,000 to 7,000 feet. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect starting at 11 am.

KOAA weather Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect at 11 am for parts of Southern Colorado

In Colorado Springs, I think that we'll be dry most of the morning before showers start to move in around the lunch hour. There's just enough instability moving in that we could hear some thunder this afternoon before rain changes to snow later today and tonight. This instability will also mean variable snow totals for the Pikes Peak Region, with 1-4" of snow I think in Colorado Springs, 3-6" in Monument, and as much as 4-10" for Teller County.

KOAA weather Forecast for snow for Southern Colorado — 3/7 to 3/8/24

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 45; Low: 24. Dry skies this morning will give way to rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms beginning around the lunch hour. Heavier, convective based showers will lead to periods of snow and rain before we change over to all snow later this afternoon and evening. Snow totals from 1-4".

KOAA weather Forecast for snow for the Pikes Peak Region — 3/7 to 3/8/24

Pueblo forecast: High: 55; Low: 26. Today's incoming weather will lead to a cooler and unsettled day for the Steel City. Temperatures will only warm into the middle 50s, with rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon giving way to a chance for snow later tonight. Snow totals from a trace to 2".

Canon City forecast: High: 50; Low: 28. Although we're likely to see rain at the onset of the storm, a changeover to snow is likely around sunset tonight, with bursts of heavy snow into the overnight hours. Snow totals from 1-5".

Woodland Park forecast: High: 39; Low: 17. Dry skies this morning will give way to periods of snow, even thundersnow by late morning to early afternoon. Heavier snow will come in bursts, with quick accumulations leading to significant travel delays later today and tonight. Snow totals from 4-8".

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. A little sunshine this morning will give way to increasing clouds, and rain and snow showers by as early as 10-11 am. Here on the Palmer Divide, we should see mostly snow, with some thundersnow even possible. Bursts of heavy snow will mean a wide range of totals, from 3-6" for northern El Paso County.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Rain and thunderstorms this afternoon will give way to snow after sunset as snow levels are expected to lower to around 4,500 to 5,000 feet by early Friday morning. Snow accumulations on the Plains will be on the lower side compared to areas closer to the mountains, with a trace to 2" of accumulations.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Incoming rain and snow will start up on the southern I-25 corridor this afternoon, when a few thunderstorms will be possible. A changeover to snow is expected this evening and as the north wind develops, a big snow is expected for areas near the higher terrain. Snow totals form 4-9".

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 0s/10s. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect starting at 11 am, and will continue until 11 pm Friday. As much as 8-15" of snow could fall at pass level, with some higher peaks seeing as much as 2 feet of snow. Travel is not advised in the mountains from late this afternoon through at least midday Friday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Due to increasing north winds after midnight, snow will turn more showery by Friday morning around the Pikes Peak Region, but continue for areas near the higher terrain. Even as the snow tapers off during the day, favoring the higher terrain on Friday, snow on the roads will mean a slower than average drive to work and school.

Highs Friday will be chilly, only warming into the 30s. We'll rebound to 40s and 50s on Saturday, with sunshine and 60s by Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.