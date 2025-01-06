Incoming storm to kick of an active week of weather for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Our work week will begin on a calm and fairly quiet note, but that won't last long with several chances for snow this week for Southern Colorado. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day today ahead of storm #1. This storm will bring snow showers to the high country during the day, and light snow to Teller County and the Palmer Divide towards the evening hours. Highs today will be slightly warmer than yesterday, ranging from the upper 20s to lower 40s.

Snow will become more widespread late this evening and into the overnight hours, with more snow in your forecast on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for parts of Southern Colorado starting at 8 pm.

KOAA weather Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect starting at 8 pm

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 38; Low: 19. Calm throughout the day, with our high around 6 degrees warmer than yesterday. Snow will develop during the late evening hours and continue into Tuesday morning.

Pueblo forecast: High: 40; Low: 17. Dry skies during the day will give way to increasing snow showers late this evening, with more snow and colder air in our Tuesday forecast.

Canon City forecast: High: 40; Low: 22. Dry and chilly on Monday, followed by an increased chance for snow during the evening and overnight hours. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect in eastern Fremont County starting at 8 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 29; Low: 10. Dry skies most of the day on Monday will give way to snow showers this evening and more widespread snowfall overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Take advantage of today's dry skies before snow begins to develop tonight after sunset. The worst of the storm on the Palmer Divide can be expected early Tuesday.

Plains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Mostly sunny skies early will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon and snow by late Monday evening. The potential for snow will continue overnight tonight and into the day on Tuesday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s/20s. Today will be the calm before the storm, with wintry changes on the way for the southern I-25 corridor beginning late tonight. Snow and cold can be expected on Tuesday.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: 0s/10s. Snow showers will expand across the high country throughout the day on Monday, with the bulk of our accumulations expected from this evening into the day on Tuesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tonight's Winter Weather Advisory will continue until 5 pm Tuesday as the forecast tomorrow calls for cold and snow. The worst of the storm will be overnight tonight through at least late morning Tuesday. Snow totals in the Pikes Peak Region are expected to range between 2-5". Higher amounts will be possible with heavier bands of snow during the storm. These are tough to pinpoint, but could focus in southern El Paso County, Pueblo County and Fremont County. Our high Tuesday will only warm into the lower 20s in Colorado Springs.

KOAA weather Monday night to Tuesday snow forecast for Southern Colorado

We'll be dry and mostly sunny by Wednesday, with a high in the lower to middle 30s. Our next incoming storm Thursday will bring wind gusts to 30 mph, but nothing too significant snow wise. We may see a few flurries, but accumulations are not likely here in Colorado Springs.

