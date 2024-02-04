Icy this morning before a warming trend through mid-week, with unsettled conditions returning next weekend

Today’s Forecast:

We shattered one-day February precipitation records in Southern Colorado yesterday. At the airport, we officially picked up 0.55 inches of liquid, with 3.1 inches of very wet and heavy snow included as part of that total. In the Springs, the prior single-day record for February 3rd was 0.21 inches set in 1955. However, we didn't beat the single-day all-time February record, which was 1.67" set on February 10th, 1934. In Pueblo we did beat their February single day record, nabbing 1.06 inches. Your previous single day February record was 0.9 inches, set way back in 1897! Our monthly average precipitation in February is only 0.32 inches in both cities- it's our 3rd driest month of the year. So, 4 days in, we've smashed where we should be for the entire month.

As a result of all that liquid, roads are icy this morning, particularly secondary roadways, bridges, and overpasses. Use caution in these area this morning with temperatures starting off in the 20s. With high pressure returning to our skies today, we'll bring back our sunny heat engine, warming us to the ice-melting 40s by afternoon. If you need to shovel today, be careful: this is a very wet, dense, heavy snow that we typically see in late spring. It's heavier than it looks.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 42; Low: 24.

Pueblo forecast: High: 47; Low: 24.

Canon City forecast: High: 48; Low: 23.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 38; Low: 15.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: Teens.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 30s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 38; Low: 20/23.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 20s/30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure keeps us high and dry in the Pikes Peak Region early next week, with sunshine and mild temperatures in the 50s. Tuesday in particular should be quite enjoyable thanks to downslope southwesterly winds. By midweek, upper-level low pressure returns to our state, leading to shower chances Wednesday through Friday with highs cooling to the low to mid 40s by Friday.

