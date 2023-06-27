Hottest day of the year yet on Tuesday for southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

It is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far in southern Colorado. We will likely see our first 90-degree day in Colorado Springs and possibly the first 100-degree day in Pueblo. The winds today will be strong, downsloping off the mountains and gusting 40-50 mph across the region. It will be mostly dry throughout the region today, but a few storms are possible in the southeastern plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 92; Low: 56. Partly cloudy and hot today. Winds will be from the SW today at 20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 99; Low: 59. Partly cloudy and very hot today with WSW wind at 20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 95; Low: 59. Mostly sunny and hot today with WSW wind at 20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 82; Low: 48. Mostly sunny today with SW wind at 20-25 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 87; Low: 55. Partly cloudy and very warm today with SW wind at 20 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Mid to upper-90s today with gusty winds and partly cloudy conditions. There is a chance for thunderstorms in the southeastern plains today, most likely for eastern Las Animas, Baaca, and Prowers counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 91/92; Low: 60/60. Hot and windy today with SW wind at 20-25 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Partly cloudy today and windy today with WSW wind sustained at 20-25 mph gusting 45-55 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be very hot once again with gusty winds and dry conditions. Temperatures will begin to cool little by little each day starting Thursday through the weekend. Afternoon thunderstorm chances will be on the increase as well, with the most widespread thunderstorms expected Friday and then Sunday and Monday.

