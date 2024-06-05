Hottest day of the year Wednesday, with Friday expected to be even hotter

Today’s Forecast:

Our well advertised heatwave will bring some significant warmth to Southern Colorado on Wednesday. Highs in the mountains and mountain valleys will warm into the 70s and 80s today, with mostly 90s for the Plains. Our high in Colorado Springs is expected to hit 90 degrees today for the first time this year. If you're spending time outdoors today, make to stay hydrated, use sunscreen and take frequent breaks. It's important during hotter times of the year to listen to your body to avoid things like heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 90; Low: 57. If we hit 90 degrees today in Colorado Springs, it'll be ahead of schedule, with June 15th on average the first 90 degree day of the year. Current record: 94° (2020).

Pueblo forecast: High: 97; Low: 59. A strong ridge of high pressure will bring some serious late spring sizzle to our forecast today, with our high climbing into the upper 90s. Current record: 101° (2020).

Canon City forecast: High: 94; Low: 60. Today will be far be the hottest day of the year in Canon City as temperatures this afternoon are expected to soar into the middle 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 81; Low: 47. With a high of 81 degrees this afternoon in Woodland Park, today will be out warmest day of the year so far.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Sunshine, light breezes and a major warm-up today will bring widespread 80s to northern parts of El Paso County this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. After a pretty nice start tour Wednesday, it will be HOT this afternoon. Although we're likely to stop short of 100 degrees today, several areas on the southeast Plains could get close to triple digits.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Heat will be a region-wide thing today across Southern Colorado, with our highs today on the southern I-25 corridor climbing into the 80s and 90s.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Sunshine and warmth most of the day in the mountains, with a few patchy clouds expected as head towards Wednesday evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cool front Thursday morning will help to shave off around 5 degrees to our afternoon high, with Colorado Springs topping out in the middle 80s tomorrow. Friday's highs will be even hotter than today, climbing back into the 90s in Colorado Springs. A few areas on the southeastern Plains could hit triple digits for the first time this year on Friday.

As high pressure begins to break down late this week, moisture will start to increase. A few spotty showers will be possible Friday afternoon, with rain chances ramping up this weekend. Sunday looks to be the wettest day, with a few rain showers in the morning, and thunderstorms in the afternoon. With the wetter and unsettled pattern this weekend, highs will cool down to the 80s on Saturday and the 70s by Sunday.

