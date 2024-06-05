Hottest day of the year so far on Wednesday with several more warm days ahead

Tonight's Forecast:

After a minor cool down in today's high temperatures for many spots by a couple degrees as a northerly tracking storm system sent weak mid-level moisture through, a quiet and enjoyable evening is ahead. Great for a stroll or patio dinner. Generally quiet conditions will continue tonight with clearing skies and a quick temperature drop after sunset into the 60s and eventually to the low 50s for most of the Front Range Corridor and Eastern Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 52; High: 90;

Clearing skies through the evening with light northerly winds. Tomorrow will be hot and dry with complete sunshine.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 55; High: 97;

Partly cloudy early in the PM commute, becoming clear tonight and remaining clear tomorrow. High pressure will lead to a very hot day - within 4 degrees of the record set in 2020. Remember water, sunscreen, seek shade if you feel warm, and take frequent breaks if able if you need to spend extended time outdoors. Tomorrow is a good day to exercise early in the day (before 10AM), late, after 7/8PM, or inside.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 93;

Mostly clear and mild, with northwest winds overnight at 10-15 mph. Clear and very hot tomorrow with weak dry downslope southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 45; High: 80;

Mostly clear with northwest winds at 10-15 mph with sunny and very warm conditions on Wednesday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

Clearing skies overnight with pleasant, calm conditions. Very warm tomorrow with highs into the upper 80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s;

Partly cloudy through the mid-evening Clear and calm tonight, hot and dry tomorrow with full sunshine.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/53; High: 91;

Mostly cloudy early becoming clear overnight. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s;

Partly cloudy early, becoming clear after sunset. Clear skies and calm conditions persist tomorrow with very warm temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

Quiet, and hot weather on Wednesday in southern Colorado with sunny skies and light winds. The record high temperature in Colorado Springs Wednesday is 94 degrees set in 2020; in Pueblo it's 101. While we aren't expecting to pass those numbers, we'll be close - our highs in the lower to upper 90s on the plains and corridor depending on your elevation will be more like mid-July weather than early June, and the warmest we've been so far this year. Remember that with hot temperatures, it's important to stay hydrated, and it's advisable to avoid highly strenuous activities in the middle of the day if possible.

The heat continues to be the main story through Friday. A weak backdoor cold front will knock temperatures back on Thursday, in the process providing some cloud cover and breezes during the afternoon. I wouldn't be surprised if we end up with a stray storm in the mountains as moisture increases. But, on Friday, we'll bring back even better moisture to southern Colorado, giving us a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Those chances ramp up further this weekend, as our high begins to move away and temperatures cool slightly to the lower 80s. We'll be wet and unsettled heading into next week.



Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

