Hotter Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine region-wide

Other than a few isolated showers and thundersorms over the mountains and mountain valleys, the threat for rain tonight appears to be very low along and east of the I-25 corridor. With skies turning mostly clear later tonight, overnight lows will cool down to the 40s in the mountains, with a mix of 50s and 60s for the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 88; A few degrees of additional warming will come courtesy of a strengthening ridge of high pressure that will also help to keep us dry on Wednesday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 95; If you like the heat, then you'll be pleased with Wednesday's forecast. Plus, there's more hot weather to come through the end of the week.

Canon City forecast: Low: 64; High: 90; Other than a few afternoon fair weather clouds, our forecast Wednesday will be hot and dry, with a high up near 90 degrees.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 78; A mostly sunny to partly cloudy day on Wednesday, with only a very slim chance of a passing afternoon thunderstorm over Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; A warm, but gorgeous day from sunrise to sundown for the Palmer Divide area. Morning lows will start out in the 50s, with 80s to follow for afternoon highs.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s; A sunny and toasty day for the Plains on Wednesday, with an even hotter looking forecast to follow by the end of the week.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s; Slightly above average highs for the southern I-25 corridor on Wednesday, and with enough leftover moisture sticking around, we could possibly see an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s; We should be a lot drier by Wednesday for the southeastern mountains, with the best chances for thunderstorm development expected to occur west of the Continental Divide.

The West Coast heat ridge will continue to influence our weather right on through the end of the week. Highs across the Plains late this week will climb into the 90s and 100s, with 70s and 80s for the high country. A transition back to the wet summer monsoon is expected to develop late this weekend, with storms becoming more likely over Southern Colorado as we head into next week.

