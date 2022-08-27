Hotter Sunday, with an isolated shower possible

Tonight's Forecast:

A few widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible early this evening over the mountains and southern I-25 corridor, with locally heavy downpours and gusty winds being the main storm threats. Outside of the high country, we'll see a dry and mellow Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 88; A hot and toasty end to the weekend as the mercury will soar into the middle to upper 80s. A few mountain thunderstorms may make it close to the interstate by the afternoon, but with super dry conditions at the surface, sprinkles and gusty winds are the the more likely outcome over any beneficial rain.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 57; High: 95; With highs expected to climb into the middle 90s on Sunday, we're looking at a toasty end to the weekend, especially for those spending time at the Colorado State Fair.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 90; A late summer heat spell will push daytime highs back to near 90 degrees on Sunday. Some relief will be possible by the afternoon, with the potential for a few potential rain showers anytime after 2 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 76; A pleasant morning will give way to a warmer day on Sunday. But keep an eye on the sky in Teller County as a few afternoon thunderstorms could bring rain, gusty winds and lighting to the party.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; Very warm on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies early giving way to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon, and the potential for a passing afternoon/evening thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s; We'll be feeling the heat across the Plains on Sunday thanks to an ample amount of sunburn sunshine and mid to upper 90s for daytime highs.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; The heat will be the main weather story over the southern I-25 corridor on Sunday, with highs expected to top out in the middle to upper 80s. While we can't rule out an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm, it's not looking like a particularly active weather day.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s; A nice and quiet start to your Sunday will give way to a few scattered thunderstorms by the afternoon hours, with locally heavy downpours and gusty winds being the main storm threats.

Extended outlook forecast:

This weekend's stretch of dry weather is expected to continue into next week as high pressure remains parked over the Rockies. Some recycled moisture could trigger an isolated thunderstorm over the high country each afternoon. For the Plains, we're likely to stay dry until the middle of the week when storm chances will increase to between 20-40% from Wednesday to Thursday, with slightly better chances for daily storm action west of I-25.

