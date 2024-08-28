Hotter highs Wednesday, with a small shower chance over the mountains

Today’s Forecast:

Dry, downslope winds will bring the heat east of the mountains, with Wednesday's highs expected to climb into the upper 80s and 90s on the Plains. Moisture concentrated over the Four Corners Region will stream northward into Colorado today, with our skies turning partly cloudy this afternoon. If we do manage to see any showers or thunderstorms this afternoon, they would most likely form over and near the higher terrain.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 88; Low: 60. Hot today, with our high up near 90 degrees this afternoon in Colorado Springs.

Pueblo forecast: High: 95; Low: 64. In spite of increasing clouds this afternoon, it will be a hot afternoon as westerly winds bring downslope warmth to the Steel City.

Canon City forecast: High: 92; Low: 64. Our high of 92 degrees on Wednesday will be hot, with sunshine this morning giving way to increasing clouds this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 80; Low: 50. Warming back into the 80s this afternoon after a slightly cooler day on Tuesday. Further cooling can be expected tomorrow when our next cold front arrives.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. A very warm and mostly dry Wednesday, with rain not expected this afternoon or evening in the Tri-Lakes area.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot again on Wednesday, with our highs this afternoon soaring back into the middle to upper 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. Hot and mainly dry, but with increasing clouds and moisture this afternoon coming out of New Mexico, we can't rule out a very small chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm near the Raton Mesa.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Clear skies this morning will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon, along with the potential for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Much like yesterday, our best chances for rain today will be along the San Juans and La Garita Mountains, and adjacent San Luis Valley.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front early Thursday morning will cool our high in Colorado Springs back down to the lower 80s, and to near 90 degrees in Pueblo. It will be breezy to gusty Thursday morning behind the front, with peak gusts up around 25 mph. While we're not expecting any rain here in the Pikes Peak Region on Thursday, showers and scattered thunderstorms will be possible on the eastern Plains tomorrow afternoon.

Friday's temperatures will be even cooler, with a comfortable 80 degrees on tap for Colorado Springs. Dry skies will greet us for the start of the holiday weekend, with mid 80s Saturday and lower 80s both Sunday and Monday. A few showers will be possible throughout the weekend in the mountains, with a slight chance of an afternoon shower for areas along and east of I-25.

