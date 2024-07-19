Hotter Friday with scattered thunderstorms ahead of a weekend cool down

Today’s Forecast:

A fairly persistent pattern will remain locked in place in Southern Colorado for the next several days, with dry mornings followed by the potential each afternoon and evening for showers and thunderstorms. Storms look to initiate before noon today in the mountains, with a few spotty storms reaching the I-25 corridor by early this afternoon. Coverage will increase during the afternoon hours before dissipating by around sunset tonight.

Storms on the I-25 corridor should mostly stay sub severe, whereas threats for large hail up to 1.5" in diameter and wind gusts to 60 mph will be possible on the eastern Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 88; Low: 59. A pleasant morning will give way to another round of showers and thunderstorms for the Pikes Peak Region this afternoon. Storms will be capable of gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning and heavy downpours.

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 61. The work week will end hot, with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms will be capable of small hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours.

Canon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 62. Sunshine early this morning will give way to scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Storms on Friday in the Canon City area should stay below severe threat levels.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 48. A warm and muggy Friday, with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening across Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. After a stormy Thursday, Mother Nature will return for an encore performance on Friday, with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Storms that initiate late this morning and early this afternoon will reach the Plains into the late afternoon and evening hours. Severe threats will be highest on the eastern Plains north of Highway 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. Stormy skies will return this afternoon as another round of showers and thunderstorms moves off of the mountains. Storms will be capable of frequent lightning, small hail and heavy downpours.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Dry skies early this morning will give way to developing showers between 11 am and noon. Several rounds of rain will be possible in the mountains through early this evening. Watch out for dangerous lightning and heavy downpours.

Extended outlook forecast:

A strong cold front for mid-July standards will race across the Plains on Saturday, leading to cooler highs this weekend. Our high in Colorado Springs will warm into the lower 80s on Saturday, with a high in the middle 70s on Sunday. Scattered to numerous storms will be possible both days, with Sunday's storms bringing the potential for heavier rain and minor flooding to the Pikes Peak Region.

Highs will remain comfortably in the 70s on Monday before returning to the 80s by Tuesday, with diminishing rain chances towards the middle of next week.

