Hot with spotty storms on Monday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Passing showers and thunderstorms are possible in the mountains today between 11 am to 5 pm. Storms are possible in the plains from noon to 7 pm. Storms today may have small hail, lightning, and brief heavy downpours. The severe weather threat is overall low today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 88; Low: 60. A hot today with partly cloudy conditions. A chance of thunderstorms between noon - 6 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 96; Low: 61. Hot today with a chance of thunderstorms between noon - 6 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 93; Low: 60. Partly cloudy and hot today with a chance of thunderstorms between 11 am - 5 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 80; Low: 51. A warm day with a chance of thunderstorms between 11 am to 5 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 86; Low: 59. Partly cloudy and warm today a chance for thunderstorms between noon to 6 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50S/60S. Low to mid-90s today with passing thunderstorms between 1 pm - 7 pm. There is a low risk of severe storms today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90/91; Low: 61/62. Hot today with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms between noon to 6 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Low to mid-80s in the mountains with spotty showers and thunderstorms between 11 am to 5 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday through Thursday this week are trending dry and hot. Temperatures will be in the 90s and 100s in the plains and 80s in the mountains. Thunderstorm chances return Friday through Sunday with spotty afternoon showers and cooler temperatures.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

