Hot with scattered thunderstorms Saturday

Today will be hot again, about 5 degrees above average. Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the foothills and along I-25 and the Raton Mesa this afternoon. Thunderstorms will move towards the northeast through the evening. The hit or miss storms will bring pockets of heavy rain, small hail, and lightning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 91; Low: 63. Mostly sunny today with a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Pueblo forecast: High: 99; Low: 64. Mostly sunny and hot today with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Canon City forecast: High: 94; Low: 64. Mostly clear to start with afternoon thunderstorms likely.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 79; Low: 54. Partly cloudy with thunderstorms and showers possible this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 86; Low: 59. Mostly sunny today with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s. Mid-90s to 100 with sunshine today and spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 89/89; Low: 61/61. Mostly sunny to start then afternoon thunderstorms and showers are likely.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Low to mid-80s with spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday will be 5-10 degrees cooler with more clouds and more widespread rain. Showers and thunderstorms will spark up in the early afternoon and linger well into the evening with the potential of flooding rain. Scattered thunderstorms remain in the forecast for Monday then conditions dry out through the middle of the week.

