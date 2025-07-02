Hot with just a few storms for 4th of July week

Tonight's Forecast:

Any lingering showers in the mountains will dissipate shortly after sunset. Clouds will clear up overnight. Temperatures will be near average or a few degrees above average overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 87;

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with near average temperatures. Wind will be out of the ESE at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 93;

It will be sunny and hot on Wednesday with SE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 88;

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds. Wind will be out of the ESE at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 51; High: 79;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday and likely dry. Wind will be light and temperatures will be warm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 55; High: 84;

Mostly sunny and warm on Wednesday. Wind will be light out of the SE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s-90s;

The plains will be toasty on Wednesday, ranging from the upper 80s to mid-90s. The sky will be mostly sunny, and it will likely be a dry day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 56/57; High: 87/86;

It will be mostly sunny and dry on Wednesday with a light breeze out of the SE.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

Partly cloudy in the mountain valleys with thunderstorm chances favoring areas along and west of the Continental Divide

Extended outlook forecast:

The forecast remains stuck in a rinse-and-repeat pattern. Generally, this week will be warm with average temperatures ranging from the 70s to the 90s in our region. Most days will be dry, but isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible, especially in the mountains. The best chance to see widespread storms is on Thursday, with a low chance on Friday as well.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

