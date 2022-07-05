Hot, with increased storm potential Tuesday for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Our latest thinking for tonight is that some showers and storms will be possible along and near the I-25 corridor from 6-10 pm, favoring Huerfano County and the Pikes Peak Region. More widespread storms should remain over the mountains and mountain valleys. Main threats from storms that do reach the I-25 corridor this evening will include gusty outflow winds and some briefly heavy rain. Lightning is not expected to be a big concern past sunset this evening.

With the rain clearing out before midnight, we'll be left with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures as we head towards Tuesday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 62; High: 87; Mostly sunny skies will turn mostly cloudy by the afternoon as showers and thunderstorms will develop over the mountains and march east into the Pikes Peak Region. Our best chance for storms will come between 2-8 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 64; High: 94; Dry skies and sunshine early will be followed by a better chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected on Tuesday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 65; High: 90; Sunny skiers will give way to stormy skies by Tuesday afternoon as both moisture and instability lead to better chances for thunderstorms than what we saw today.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 53; High: 75; A pleasant start to the day will give way to the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Although storms are not expected to turn severe, some stronger storms capable of small hail and gusty winds will be possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; After a drier day on the 4th of July, the monsoon will spread more moisture into Colorado on Tuesday, leading to an increased chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s; Another hot one for the Plains on Tuesday, and along with the heat, we're looking at the possibility of a few showers and thunderstorms from the late afternoon to early evening hours.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s; Bright skies early in the day will give way to a typical summer afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms expected to roll across the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s; Storm clouds will build pretty quickly across the mountains, and with several waves moving across the state, we can expect a fairly wet and stormy afternoon across the mountains and mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

More persistent and widespread rain chances will remain in the forecast through at least Thursday, with Wednesday potentially the wettest day of the week. Highs will cool slowly for the next couple of days before a big dome of high pressure expands over the region this week. Not only will the heat dome bring 90s and 100s to the Plains this weekend, but it will also push moisture back towards the mountains, where isolated storms will remain possible.

