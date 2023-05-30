Hot with afternoon thunderstorms on Tuesday

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be about 5 degrees above average. The sky will start sunny then clouds will increase and scattered showers and thunderstorms develop just west of I-25 and then move east into the plains and gain some intensity.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 80; Low: 49. Partly cloudy today with a chance for a thunderstorm between noon - 7 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 88; Low: 53. Hot today with a low chance for an afternoon thunderstorm to cool you down.

Canon City forecast: High: 83; Low: 53. Partly cloudy today with a low chance for an early afternoon thunderstorm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 70; Low: 40. Partly cloudy today with a chance of spotty thunderstorms between noon to 5 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 75; Low: 46. Partly cloudy today with a chance for a thunderstorm between noon - 7 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Upper 80s today with thunderstorms to cool down the plains this afternoon, possible between 2 - 8 pm. Some storms today will have hail and strong wind gusts.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 78/81; Low: 49/50. A warm and mostly dry day with a low chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Low to mid 70s for mountain valleys with spotty showers possible in the early afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures gradually cool off day by day and bottom out this weekend in the 50s and 60s. Rain chances will also be on the increase across the region. Afternoon thunderstorms are possible each day through the end of this week, with the greatest potential for rain over the weekend. The best chance of severe thunderstorms will be on Wednesday with strong thunderstorms expected from the I-25 corridor through the eastern plains of Colorado.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.