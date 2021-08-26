Hot & windy Thursday, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms

Tonight's Forecast:

A few strong thunderstorms have blown up across the Plains this evening, but that shower activity is expected to diminish between 9-10 pm. The rest of the evening will be mild and breezy, with overnight lows only cooling down to the 50s and 60s outside of the mountains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 60; High: 90. Well above average highs will continue across the Pikes Peak Region, but as the sun gives way to building clouds, we'll see our chances increase for possible afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

PUEBLO: Low: 60; High: 97. It will be hot again on Thursday before a disturbance moves off of the mountains, increasing our chances for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

CANON CITY: Low: 61; High: 94. More heat on Thursday as the summer sizzle stays strong over Fremont County. In addition to the heat, a few developing storms may pop up around the middle of the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 52; High: 80. Warm and more humid on Thursday, with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms for parts of Teller County.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s. Sweltering sunshine early Thursday morning will give way to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s. Toasty temperatures on Thursday as the Plains are likely to stay dry.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s. We'll have a little more moisture to play with along the southern stretch of the I-25 corridor on Thursday, which could translate into some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s. Keep an eye on the sky as the potential for thunderstorms rises over the mountains on Thursday. Burn scar areas will have a limited threat of flash flooding, mostly during the afternoon hours.

Extended Outlook:

Thunderstorm chances will diminish for areas outside of the mountains by Friday, which is good news for the first day of the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. Outside of that, our next chance for thunderstorms isn't expected until Sunday, which is when we'll see a cold front drop in from the north. The front will cool us down briefly before the heat comes roaring back into the forecast for the final few days of August. Speaking of which...September starts next Thursday.

